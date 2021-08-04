Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Miranda Almeida

unbreakable bonds

Miranda Almeida
Miranda Almeida
unbreakable bonds remix mixed media illustration dadaism collage
from "multiple womanhoods" serie

divide to conquer it's an old concept, explicitly used with women, when they are taught to compete with each other, when their unity is extremely powerful.

this strength built through affectionate bonds cannot be erased, corrupted or killed, so they can keep coming trying to divide, but they won't bend.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Miranda Almeida
Miranda Almeida

