work in progress

work in progress remix mixed media illustration dadaism collage
from "multiple womanhood" serie

during the world war ii women worked in various areas of construction and engineering to fill the labor shortage resulting from the absence of the men who were serving as soldiers.

they were strong, determined, strategic and damn glamorous hard-workers.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
