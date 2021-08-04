Miranda Almeida

renaissance of art

from "multiple womanhoods" serie

while history books at schools and universities still filled with white heterocisnormative man reining in science and arts, woman were always behind masterpieces, the history of art was born and envolve through female hands.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
