Syed Zeeshan Hasmi

Bike Barns (Online Bike Shopping App)

Syed Zeeshan Hasmi
Syed Zeeshan Hasmi
  • Save
Bike Barns (Online Bike Shopping App) branding clean ui logo illustration design ux userinterface minimal minimalistic clean design
Download color palette

Online Bike shopping app
Made in XD using Auto grid and Component states
syedzeeshanhasmi@gmail.com

Syed Zeeshan Hasmi
Syed Zeeshan Hasmi

More by Syed Zeeshan Hasmi

View profile
    • Like