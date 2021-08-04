André

#DailyUI - Day 20 - Home Monitoring Dashboard

André
André
  • Save
#DailyUI - Day 20 - Home Monitoring Dashboard design study dailyui challenge userinterface uidesign interface fiction
Download color palette

#DailyUI - Day 21

#DailyUI21

Home Monitoring Dashboard

Design Hint...

Design a home monitoring dashboard. Be creative! What would make a dashboard visually appealing and fun to use, while also being mindful of the data? Try to make it a realistic exercise as if it were your own dashboard... one that you need to refer to daily. What is the most relevant data and what's the most appropriate placement for it?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
André
André

More by André

View profile
    • Like