Miranda Almeida

lilith cabaret

lilith cabaret remix mixed media dadaism collage illustration
from "multiple womanhood" serie

as lilith was punished for her wish to be free, cabarets showgirls were frowned upon for owning their bodies, their dance, their looks and their boldness.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
