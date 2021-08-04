DailyUI - 011 Vol.2

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
The second Flash Message UI I did for #DailyUI #011! Also with both the outcome for an error and success, mocked for a 44mm Apple Watch. This one has a see-through background (with background blur) under the main screen interface, so it gives them a bit of complexity and separation from the black background in my opinion. But still very simple. :D