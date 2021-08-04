Miranda Almeida

booty like a cadillac

Miranda Almeida
Miranda Almeida
  • Save
booty like a cadillac dadaism remix mixed media collage illustration
Download color palette

from "multiple womanhood" serie

Any kind of censorship to one's body coming from conservative institutions can and should be made fun of as a form of resistance, since laughing is also a political statement.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Miranda Almeida
Miranda Almeida

More by Miranda Almeida

View profile
    • Like