Miranda Almeida

bad face day

Miranda Almeida
Miranda Almeida
bad face day dadaism remix mixed media collage illustration
from "multiple womanhoods" serie

the misconception that all women must be affable and sympathetic, with smiles in their faces. Bad face days are frowned upon since they do not display enough feminility, but way too much arrogance.

we need more bad face days where the womanhood and attitude of women are not questioned.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Miranda Almeida
Miranda Almeida

