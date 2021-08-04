Good for Sale
Kara Bernbeck

E - Impact Alphabet Series

Kara Bernbeck
Kara Bernbeck
Hire Me
  • Save
E - Impact Alphabet Series procreate digital illustration graphic design branding illustration design
E - Impact Alphabet Series procreate digital illustration graphic design branding illustration design
E - Impact Alphabet Series procreate digital illustration graphic design branding illustration design
E - Impact Alphabet Series procreate digital illustration graphic design branding illustration design
E - Impact Alphabet Series procreate digital illustration graphic design branding illustration design
E - Impact Alphabet Series procreate digital illustration graphic design branding illustration design
E - Impact Alphabet Series procreate digital illustration graphic design branding illustration design
E - Impact Alphabet Series procreate digital illustration graphic design branding illustration design
Download color palette
  1. E_Dribbble ready-33.png
  2. IMG_9266.jpg
  3. IMG_9270.jpg
  4. IMG_9272.jpg
  5. IMG_9268.jpg
  6. IMG_9267.jpg
  7. IMG_9271.jpg
  8. IMG_9274.jpg

E

Price
$15
Buy now
Available on karabernbeck.com
Good for sale
E

Exploration of the human impact on species, specifically the threat of elephants from habitat loss and illegal ivory trade.

ABOUT THE PRINT:
- printed as part of 2021 Impact Alphabet Series
- 5"x5" Fine Art Digital Print
- All prints are signed by artist. Unframed.
- Printed digitally CMYK on heavyweight, 100% recycled 100#C French Paper Kraft-Tone card stock. Kraft-Tone is made from wood fiber that offers maximum strength and natural character.
*colors may appear slightly different from screen

SHIPPING:
- All prints are shipped from the US.
- All packaging material is 100% recycled and manufactured in the US.
- Packaging can be recycled in any curbside recycling bin when separated.
- All orders placed by 12pm (CDT) Friday will ship Saturday.

Kara Bernbeck
Kara Bernbeck
design, illustration, & typography
Hire Me

More by Kara Bernbeck

View profile
    • Like