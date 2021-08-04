Namik Duraković

DailyUI - 011 Vol.1

Namik Duraković
Namik Duraković
  • Save
DailyUI - 011 Vol.1 flash message uxdesign 011 apple watch apple vector uidesign illustration figma dailyui design branding logo graphic design ui
Download color palette

Flash Message UI I did for #DailyUI #011! With both the outcome for an error and success, mocked for a 44mm Apple Watch. This one is simpler and I like it more personally, but I will also be sharing another example, with just a slight difference. :)

Namik Duraković
Namik Duraković

More by Namik Duraković

View profile
    • Like