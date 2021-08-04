suantara imade

Gambhira font explane

Gambhira font
"Gambhira" is a display & typography font.
Gambhira feels equally distinct and well-balanced. It looks lovely on wedding invitations, thank you cards, quotes, greeting cards, logos, business cards and every other design which needs a customized touch.
This font is PUA encoded which means you can access all of the glyphs and swashes with ease!

