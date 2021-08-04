App Design - Puffy App

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
At one point in time, Puffy App was a thing (a dating app for stoners, essentially). When that proved to not be working out, ownership decided to pivot and overhaul the app to be a cannabis-friendly alternative to other social media platforms. There was a TON of cool features planned and designed, but 95% of those features never saw the light of day due to company focus shifting to Puffy Delivery and supporting that. Such is the life of start-ups.