Raw Pixl

Milkshake Buying Concept

Milkshake Buying Concept
Hey Dribbblers!
today I want to share with you a quick concept of the food subscription app. This is a minimalist mobile application for an online food shop offering healthy, fresh Milkshake and juices, ice cream.

There's a lot of room for improvement, but I thought it's worth sharing. your feedback and appreciation are always welcome.

