Doodle 001. Air of curiosity

Doodle 001. Air of curiosity illustration
Having a glimpse into the world with self awareness of having the best out of life, a lot of thoughts ramble through the mind, strong mandible to pave way is exceptional, the aim never changes, "HAVING THE BEST IN LIFE"

20210804_214700.jpg
1 MB
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
