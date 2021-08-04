Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Herbs (Acrylic)

Herbs (Acrylic) herbs chives parsley impressionist acrylic stilllife illustration fineart painting
Herbs (acrylic on 23 x 30,5 cm & 290 gsm canva-paper, margins included)

Calligraphic distortions in sprigs of chives and parsley.

