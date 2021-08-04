Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chilaquiles logo - Mexican food

Chilaquiles logo - Mexican food sun logo crown logo sun crown logo concept logo baja california diseño de marca veracruz branding veracruz formula creativa logo designer nachos tortilla chips hot sauce sauce food mexican food mexico mexican chilaquiles
Logo design for the sale of chilaquiles (Mexican food) made with tortilla chips, hot sauce, protein, onion, cream and cheese. The logo design consists of the representation of a box with a crown, in a second reading it also represents a rising sun. This to represent a happy day having breakfast with flavored chilaquiles.

