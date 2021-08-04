EELMOO. — UI/UX Design Mockup

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi everyone! 👋
It's still locked down here in Indonesia. However, the bright side is I could practice more on many skills that I've never done before, such as UI designing. I was wondering, if there is any app that support us to learn new skills we've never had before from our smartphone right away. That's why I made this UI design. I hope this brings fresh UI design inspiration to you 😄
Oh ya, never stop learning new things! Today is a brand new day! 🌅
Kindly give your feedback about this. I'd love to hear from you. God bless and thank you!
Try to press "L" on your keyboard! 😉
