EELMOO. — UI/UX Design Mockup

Hi everyone! 👋

It's still locked down here in Indonesia. However, the bright side is I could practice more on many skills that I've never done before, such as UI designing. I was wondering, if there is any app that support us to learn new skills we've never had before from our smartphone right away. That's why I made this UI design. I hope this brings fresh UI design inspiration to you 😄

Oh ya, never stop learning new things! Today is a brand new day! 🌅

Kindly give your feedback about this. I'd love to hear from you. God bless and thank you!

Try to press "L" on your keyboard! 😉

