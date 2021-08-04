DailyUI - Day 1 Sign Up Form

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
#DailyUI - Day 1: Sign up page
Specifically, designing a sign-up form while keeping in mind gender diversity and inclusion.
Hey all - today marks day one of my daily UI journey! In addition to doing a UI challenge each day, I'm pairing it with Figma's Cards for Humanity. Ensuring accessibility in my designs is something incredibly important to me, and this Figma extension helps me think about each UI challenge from different lenses.
Feedback and comments are always welcome :)