Tyler Ruffino

Web Banners - Puffy Delivery

Tyler Ruffino
Tyler Ruffino
  • Save
Web Banners - Puffy Delivery weed marijuana cannabis web digital marketing branding
Download color palette

More stuff from the past few years. I was part of the UI/UX team during Stoney Delivery's rebrand to Puffy Delivery and in addition to overhauling the website and developing a delivery driver order management app, we got to create a bunch of branding assets like these. Writing taglines for the cannabis industry is too fun and remains one of my favorite job responsibilities.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Tyler Ruffino
Tyler Ruffino

More by Tyler Ruffino

View profile
    • Like