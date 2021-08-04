Victoria Foley

Immersive Chat App

This is a concept project to encourage language learners to study a desired language with a pen pal who is interested in learning their native language. My research shows that 73% people think immersion is the best way to learn a language. Why not make some new pals in the process!

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
