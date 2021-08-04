Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Paula Logomark flat signature personal brand identity logo colorful branding and identity adobe illustrator
Brand design trying to define me: dynamic, vivid, vigorous and simple - I wanted a modern yet dynamic and nostalgic mark to use across the different printed and online professional content while staying true to myself.

