SDB-DD004 — Minimal Icons Darker

SDB-DD004 — Minimal Icons Darker icon social logo illustration design white ui pure minimalism black
A set of 80 minimalist icons for your iPhone or iPad. If you don't like grey, these are fully black. They will always allows you to make your home screen clean and pretty if you're not really into colours. Please note that notifications red dots will not be displayed if you use the custom shortcuts.

You can get this here: https://sidebaystudio.gumroad.com/l/URmBk

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
