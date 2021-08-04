Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Delivery app - Ui/UX Design App

Hi, Dribbble 💕
Here's my exploration of Delivery app. Users can see their deferent order statut and see their benefits.
Lemme know your thought? and don't forget to share your love 😍.
We are available for new projects
📪 Email: tiliouaanis@gmail.com
🎯 Skype: Ds anis
😀 Instagram: anis_tlo

