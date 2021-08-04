Bing Zhang. Branding Designer

Logo design for MM Capital's tech focus department MM Frontier

Bing Zhang. Branding Designer
Bing Zhang. Branding Designer
  • Save
Logo design for MM Capital's tech focus department MM Frontier futuristic capital cosmic space exploration metal logotype logotype retro futurism venture venture capital
Download color palette

Logo design for MM Capital's tech focus department MM Frontier

Bing Zhang. Branding Designer
Bing Zhang. Branding Designer

More by Bing Zhang. Branding Designer

View profile
    • Like