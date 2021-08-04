Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kawen K

Daily UI Day#06- user profile

Kawen K
Kawen K
  • Save
Daily UI Day#06- user profile design ui
Download color palette

It's been a long while since I started Daily UI. I got set back by a few voices saying that daily ui produce useless designs. They might not be wrong but I figure, well, the process is actually pretty fun for me, might as well continue and have more fun while learning and improving along the way.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Kawen K
Kawen K

More by Kawen K

View profile
    • Like