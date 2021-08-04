Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kaley Sutton

Daily Logo Design Challenge #9 - Beat

Kaley Sutton
Kaley Sutton
Daily Logo Design Challenge #9 - Beat rainbow dark streaming music retrowave synthwave retro design vector dailylogochallenge daily branding logo graphic design
Finally getting back into the daily logo challenge after a stressful period. This one is for Day 9, and the challenge was to make a logo for a new streaming service. Here I was trying to create a logo that was reminiscent of other streaming services, but yet stood out from them.

Kaley Sutton
Kaley Sutton

