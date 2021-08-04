Good for Sale
AESTHETIC APPARATUS

"Lumber Beast" poster

AESTHETIC APPARATUS
AESTHETIC APPARATUS
  • Save
"Lumber Beast" poster branding screenprint typography poster design graphic design illustration design print
"Lumber Beast" poster branding screenprint typography poster design graphic design illustration design print
Download color palette
  1. Lumber-dribs.jpg
  2. Conifer-can.jpg

"Lumber Beast" art print

Price
$30
Buy now
Available on aestheticapparatus.com
Good for sale
"Lumber Beast" art print

Art print of the illustration I did for Inbound Brewco's "Conifer Crush" beer.

AESTHETIC APPARATUS
AESTHETIC APPARATUS
Graphic Design + Illustration + Printmaking

More by AESTHETIC APPARATUS

View profile
    • Like