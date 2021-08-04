SDB-DD002 — Minimal Wallpapers

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello there!
So, you have minimalist icons for your iPhone but you are lazy about creating wallpapers to make it all fit together? Don't worry, I've thought of that too. So here's a free wallpaper set to make it all work nicely. Oh yeah, people who didn't necessarily buy the icons can use them too! Isn't life great?
You can get this here for free :) : https://sidebaystudio.gumroad.com/l/ELQkt