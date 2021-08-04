Sidebay Studio

SDB-DD002 — Minimal Wallpapers

SDB-DD002 — Minimal Wallpapers white black ui pure minimalism wallpaper
Hello there!

So, you have minimalist icons for your iPhone but you are lazy about creating wallpapers to make it all fit together? Don't worry, I've thought of that too. So here's a free wallpaper set to make it all work nicely. Oh yeah, people who didn't necessarily buy the icons can use them too! Isn't life great?

You can get this here for free :) : https://sidebaystudio.gumroad.com/l/ELQkt

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
