Timber+Salt Logo Family

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey dribbbteam,
Here’s a logo family I got to do for Timber + Salt. T+S is the custom woodworking enterprise of my friends Liam and Fraser. They do this really cool thing with trees that encroach on other structures, trees that have been damaged during weather events or trees that need to be removed for safety or other reasons. T+S saves these “nuisance” trees from the chipper and transforms them into beautiful, functional furniture, floors, shiplap and more. Super cool.
Hope you’re all swell. Have a favorite piece of new design you’ve seen out in the world? Do share it in the comments below.
More: Insta | FB | Web