Timber+Salt Logo Family

Hey dribbbteam,

Here’s a logo family I got to do for Timber + Salt. T+S is the custom woodworking enterprise of my friends Liam and Fraser. They do this really cool thing with trees that encroach on other structures, trees that have been damaged during weather events or trees that need to be removed for safety or other reasons. T+S saves these “nuisance” trees from the chipper and transforms them into beautiful, functional furniture, floors, shiplap and more. Super cool.

Hope you’re all swell. Have a favorite piece of new design you’ve seen out in the world? Do share it in the comments below.

