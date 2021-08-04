Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
3D project - Moscow’s underground utility networks

The Flexatel team continues to work with challenging new 3D projects.
Over the spring and summer, our team has been working on creating a large-scale application to conveniently display and manage Moscow’s underground utility networks.
The Unified State Register has over 200,000 underground structures on file, with their total length comprising over 130,000 km. Together, they form an ultra-dense underground network which requires careful monitoring, control, and a user-friendly toolkit that facilitates system work, particularly for the construction industry, as well as housing and utility services.
Included are structures such as:
- pipes
- sewers
- underground passages
- cables
- collector sewers
and other infrastructure.
For this project, we worked with the CityEngine application. The difficulty of this particular project was in correctly displaying infrastructure located below ground and effectively presenting all related information. We devoted particular attention to optimizing system speed, given the city’s large area and high number of relevant structures.
