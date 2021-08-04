SDB-DD001 — Minimal Icons Greys

Hello there!

This is a set of 80 minimalist icons for your iPhone or iPad. In fact, there are 160 if you also count the dark icons. They will of course allow you to make your home screen clean and pretty if you're not really into colours. Please note that notifications red dots will not be displayed if you use the custom shortcuts on Apple products.

You can get this here: https://sidebaystudio.gumroad.com/l/yhmEE