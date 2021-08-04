Radiant Eagle Logo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A beautiful design inspired by the sun and the eagle. The concept shows a graphic simplification of the bird with its wings open, forming an almost round feather ovoid, this as an intermediate point between the shape of the sun and the shape of the bird's wings; the space between the feathers helps to recreate a sunburst effect. The symmetry, the order in the form and the subtlety of the colors of the logo create an elegant and harmonious symbol, while the shape of the head gives seriousness and strength to the concept.
Thank you for watching! :)
This logo is ready for sale here:
Buy This Logo
Also, you can see all my logos for sale here:
See Catalog