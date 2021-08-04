Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Retro Band Poster

Retro Band Poster show art band brand poster typography ux ui design branding
Redesigned Tour Poster for California Blue Water Rage. The poster is mixed medium and features a photo taken in the late 1970's of the lead guitarist.

[Client Work]
Work with me: victoriafoley.work

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
