Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mily Sin

DailyUI #023 - Onboarding screens - activist network

Mily Sin
Mily Sin
  • Save
DailyUI #023 - Onboarding screens - activist network community social network activism daily ui app screens onboarding 023 dailyui023 daily ux ui dailyui
Download color palette

Day 23 of the Daily UI challenge :)

This time I wanted to play with reaaaally bright colours! Thank you to Cezar Berje on blush.design for making these great set of illustrations available, so much love! (https://blush.design/collections/2CS20tnIa14HG1NsRPdP/brazuca)

Mily Sin
Mily Sin

More by Mily Sin

View profile
    • Like