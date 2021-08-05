Edmused dashboard design

Hey all!

Owning an online learning platform is not only about teaching others and employing teachers; it is also a lot of work with data analysis and evaluating the platform as a business. That’s why I created this dashboard for my client.

The problem that had to be solved was to get as much information as possible in a minimally compressed format. There is also a mobile version. Of course, this option is adapted for a student so that you can track your progress and understand how effectively everything is going as a student of the platform. The idea was mine — to adapt the platform for business analysis already well known to the client through the admin panel — to adapt it to the student’s dashboard.

What do you think? As for me, it turned out very cool.

Design — Figma

Illustrations — Illustrator

Animation — AE

