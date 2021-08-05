Taras Migulko

Edmused dashboard design

Edmused dashboard design graph chart graph. dashboard ui education dash dashboard design dashboard user interface user experience ux ui
Hey all!
Owning an online learning platform is not only about teaching others and employing teachers; it is also a lot of work with data analysis and evaluating the platform as a business. That’s why I created this dashboard for my client.
The problem that had to be solved was to get as much information as possible in a minimally compressed format. There is also a mobile version. Of course, this option is adapted for a student so that you can track your progress and understand how effectively everything is going as a student of the platform. The idea was mine — to adapt the platform for business analysis already well known to the client through the admin panel — to adapt it to the student’s dashboard.
What do you think? As for me, it turned out very cool.

Design — Figma
Illustrations — Illustrator
Animation — AE

