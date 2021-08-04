Oshoze

touch the sky

touch the sky photoshop digital art illustration
If you do well, if you pursue after what is good, if you strive to attain mastery at what is right and just; you will one day touch the sky and beyond that you will dwell in the heavens.
Let your chain of Light show your grace in Christ.

Worked with photoshop on this speed art, it was fun and exciting.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
