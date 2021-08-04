Oshoze

saints in the light

saints in the light illustration
Saints carry the spectrum of light; they express this light to the world through the way they live.
They are vessels of the Father of Lights.
They represent the Creator on earth, in them the heaven touches the earth.

This was made with illustrator using the pen tool and geometric shapes

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
