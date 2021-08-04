LadyMishka

I love Alice in Wonderland. Yes, I named my daughter Alice after this girl :)))
And I drew this Cheshire cat with great love.
I am using Photoshop and SAI.
You can purchase it for your creativity or business here:
https://designbundles.net/ladymishka/1504850-cheshire-cat-with-tea
Thank you very much, friends!! <3

