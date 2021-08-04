TIB: Concept Logo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A construction firm set in India. The design is intended to be classy and sharp. I made it from a golden/deep green palette because, well... there is nothing more classy than golden. Finding a complementary color was the tough bit, but I think I succeeded there.
The logo mark depicts a column/pillar which is a direct metaphor to construction work, and such styles of decorative columns can be found in historical Indian mansions, palaces, mahals and havelis, so it is a nice hint to the heritage as well. The pillar has an arch above its head, together they form a 'T' shape, which is the initial letter of our brand name.
Going with minimalism was a design choice, since a construction logo needs to be timeless, just like the buildings.