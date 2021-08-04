TIB: Concept Logo

Shaikh Mirazur Rahman

A construction firm set in India. The design is intended to be classy and sharp. I made it from a golden/deep green palette because, well... there is nothing more classy than golden. Finding a complementary color was the tough bit, but I think I succeeded there.

The logo mark depicts a column/pillar which is a direct metaphor to construction work, and such styles of decorative columns can be found in historical Indian mansions, palaces, mahals and havelis, so it is a nice hint to the heritage as well. The pillar has an arch above its head, together they form a 'T' shape, which is the initial letter of our brand name.

Going with minimalism was a design choice, since a construction logo needs to be timeless, just like the buildings.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
