Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kristina

Daily UI 002

Kristina
Kristina
  • Save
Daily UI 002 checkout 002 dailyui002 dailyui design ux ui visualdesign app
Download color palette

I participate in Daily UI challenge and this was my 2nd assignment.
Checkout page for wedding cakes' shop.
#dailyui #002 #dailyui002

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Kristina
Kristina

More by Kristina

View profile
    • Like