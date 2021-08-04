Victoria Foley

Album Artwork

Victoria Foley
Victoria Foley
  • Save
Album Artwork vector typography design ui ux logo graphic design branding
Download color palette

Redesigned Album Artwork for a local California band who toured in the late 70's.
They Rocked
They Skated
They Surfed

[Client Work]
Work with me: victoriafoley.work

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Victoria Foley
Victoria Foley

More by Victoria Foley

View profile
    • Like