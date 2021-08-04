Hussein Mirzade
Dexign Studio

Important News

Hussein Mirzade
Dexign Studio
Hussein Mirzade for Dexign Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Important News interface app mobile vibrant color month filter newspaper year date time card design logo news
Download color palette

Hello everyone ✌

This concept wants to show important news from year to year and country by country.

I hope you enjoy it. Press L to show us love ❤

Dexign Studio
Dexign Studio
Hire Us

More by Dexign Studio

View profile
    • Like