Band of Vipers Logo / Promotional Media

Commission from a well known & popular streamer and gamer to create the identity for a new guild, Twitch & YouTube channel Band of Vipers for the much anticipated upcoming MMO Ashes of Creation.

The design will be used on multiple media and social platforms (Twitch, YouTube, website) and be used in other instances such as merchandising and promotional media outlets. As such the design would need to be flexible enough to work across platform.

For the design commission itself, the initial concept was of a snake wrapped around a weapon. The design should convey the following "dangerous, deadly, crude but beautiful".

Early in the design process the weapon chosen for the design became a mace or morning star and we determined materials used should not be too ornate or fancy. We chose to render metals in a cast iron with accents of brass in the pommel and hilt, with a simple cloth wrap.

Later in the design process we determined the brass elements were too fancy and replaced the brass pommel with a jagged flint pommel. The cloth wrap was dirtied up and the head and upper body of the snake were revised to the final design.