Diego Freels-Gudiel

UI Daily Challenge Day 1 - Sign Up Page

Diego Freels-Gudiel
Diego Freels-Gudiel
  • Save
UI Daily Challenge Day 1 - Sign Up Page ui daily challenge figma ui design ui design
Download color palette

Taking up the #DailyUI Challenge. Day 1 was to design a Sign Up page. I couldn't decide a specific theme for it so I went for an ambiguous one. You get the idea, right, babe?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Diego Freels-Gudiel
Diego Freels-Gudiel

More by Diego Freels-Gudiel

View profile
    • Like