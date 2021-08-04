🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Greetings Dribbblers 🤩
I have created frames for a language learner app, with students and structured learning in mind. There are many great apps to learn foreign languages, but sadly most of them only focus on one aspect, like improving pronunciation, solving grammar exercises or expanding a student's vocabulary.
What if it all was integrated in one app, with a clear, goal-oriented approach towards learning? Say, mastering Italian to a B2 level, with a day-by-day plan that could be customized to any student's needs and learning pace.
Hope you like it!
All the best