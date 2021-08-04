Klovor Restaurant Point of Sale Software

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Novateus is designing and developing a Restaurant POS solution to manage all business, sales, inventory, and marketing aspects online. An admin interface allows owners to manage locations, seating, menus, sales, payments, delivery, dine-in, carryout, communication, and more. Each restaurant can build their own customer facing website through a graphical interface similar to Wordpress, where customers can order, pay, make reservations, and more.
To learn more about our services visit www.novateus.com or contact us at info@novateus.com