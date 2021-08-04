Klovor Restaurant Point of Sale Software

Novateus is designing and developing a Restaurant POS solution to manage all business, sales, inventory, and marketing aspects online. An admin interface allows owners to manage locations, seating, menus, sales, payments, delivery, dine-in, carryout, communication, and more. Each restaurant can build their own customer facing website through a graphical interface similar to Wordpress, where customers can order, pay, make reservations, and more.

