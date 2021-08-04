Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Novateus

Klovor Restaurant Point of Sale Software

Novateus
Novateus
Hire Us
  • Save
Klovor Restaurant Point of Sale Software point of sale software point of sale web app mobile app mobile application web application software graphic design mobileapplication webapplication userinterface app ux design ui restaurant pos
Klovor Restaurant Point of Sale Software point of sale software point of sale web app mobile app mobile application web application software graphic design mobileapplication webapplication userinterface app ux design ui restaurant pos
Klovor Restaurant Point of Sale Software point of sale software point of sale web app mobile app mobile application web application software graphic design mobileapplication webapplication userinterface app ux design ui restaurant pos
Download color palette
  1. Klovor Dashboard Design - Dashboard.png
  2. Homepage@2x (1).png
  3. menu_scrolled@2x.png

Novateus is designing and developing a Restaurant POS solution to manage all business, sales, inventory, and marketing aspects online. An admin interface allows owners to manage locations, seating, menus, sales, payments, delivery, dine-in, carryout, communication, and more. Each restaurant can build their own customer facing website through a graphical interface similar to Wordpress, where customers can order, pay, make reservations, and more.

To learn more about our services visit www.novateus.com or contact us at info@novateus.com

Novateus
Novateus
Software Design and Development
Hire Us

More by Novateus

View profile
    • Like