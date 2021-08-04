Adrian Bauer

Wedding invitation, poster illustration cooking outdoor wedding card nature vector illustration flat illustration hiking climbing wanderlust mountains lettering typography retro vintage 70s poster illustration wedding
Illustrated wedding card for my sister's wedding. Inspired by appearance of the alpine tourism posters from the 1970s, the main idea was to illustrate the common interests and important life events of the young couple — My sister and her husband are absolute nature and outdoor lovers.

