Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ohnorr

#DailyUI 008 A 404 Page

Ohnorr
Ohnorr
  • Save
#DailyUI 008 A 404 Page error page 404 nature vacation dailyui ui design branding
Download color palette

"Design a 404 page. Does it suit the brand's style? Is it user-friendly? It might sound mundane, but not evertyhing can be flash or glamorous. Every day millions of people will be landing on 404 pages. You have an opportunity to help them in a way that's useful and asthetically pleasing.(It's up to you!)" p.s: I really like nature pictures, wanted to go with a deep sea background but i went with this instead :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Ohnorr
Ohnorr

More by Ohnorr

View profile
    • Like