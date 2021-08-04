Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gorgeous Illustrated Logo

This is the custom logo design for Sydney Mann Art's new start up business. I crafted this design based on her love for all things gardening and growth inspired and found a font with some life of it's own!

